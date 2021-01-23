Bison Volleyball Off To (2-0) Start After Straight-Sets Win Over UND

North Dakota State starts their spring season unbeaten after a weekend sweep of the Fighting Hawks

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State volleyball team cruised to a three-set sweep of North Dakota on Saturday afternoon inside the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse, winning by set scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-22. The Bison have now won four straight over the Fighting Hawks. NDSU freshman outside hitter Ali Hinze (Maple Grove, Minn.) led the Bison with 12 kills in her collegiate debut, hitting .321 for the match. She also tied for the team lead with 10 digs.

The Bison (2-0) posted an attack percentage of .252 and limited UND to .129. The Bison hit a blistering .406 in the opening set. Senior Alexis Bachmeier, junior Kirstin Tidd and sophomore Syra Tanchin each registered eight kills for the Bison. Bachmeier added four service aces, and Tidd hit .700 for the match. The Bison led 10-9 in the first set before exploding for a 13-2 run to pull away. NDSU led wire-to-wire in the second set and built a 24-17 advantage in the third before holding on for the 25-22 victory.

The season-opening matches against UND do not count in the Summit League standings. NDSU will open league play at Kansas City on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Courtesy: NDSU Athletics