Partnership helps make mental and behavioral services mores accessible to local families

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two local organizations are partnering up to provide local families with resources on collaborative mental and behavioral health services.

With Autism diagnosis, behavior and mental health concerns, North Dakota Autism Center and Dakota Family Services are joining in a collaborative effort to help families seeking assistance.

“Right now, we’re partnering to really come together to provide more accessible treatment for both the behavior and mental health fields and realm and then also use that knowledge base to provide better care for the families in this community,” North Dakota Autism Center Director of Behavior support, Chelsea Ebenstad said.

“We are really working together to be able to serve all the needs of the different clients that we see if they have a greater need for autism care then we can refer them and then we can wrap care around them and get them all the services that they need,” Dakota Family Services Vice President of Outpatient Services, Randi Streff said.

Ebenstad says the partnership will help ease concerns amongst families who may be overwhelmed with finding the right source of treatment.

“We get a lot of families that reach out and have concerns or maybe they’re going to their pediatrician wellness checks and their child is not meeting those milestones but having a partner that can diagnose and that we can refer to and that they can better identify that specific diagnostic criteria in whether that family needs,” Ebenstad said.

Both organizations say mental health plays a big part in their criteria and it’s something to not shy away from.

“It is something that affects everyone to some degree there isn’t always enough talk about mental health and people are struggling and I think it’s important for us to always have the avenue of someone to talk to and someone help you feel better and be better,” Streff said.

Ebenstad adds these services are essential for growth and development.

“We, I think have the commonality in really believing that recognition in need for services and that access for services at an early age is so important to an individual’s mental and behavioral well being, especially as we project into adulthood,” Ebenstad said.

The services are available for people of all ages.

Click here for The North Dakota Autism Center and Dakota Family Services resource page.