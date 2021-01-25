Detroit Lakes’ Smith Invited to Augusta Women’s Amateur

Tournament takes place from Mar.31-Apr.3

LINCOLN, Neb. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is not the only Detroit Lakes native doing big things on the national stage. University of Nebraska golfer, Kate Smith was invited to the Augusta Women’s Amateur as one of the top 72 amateurs in the world.

The field hits the links at Champions Retreat Golf Course on March 31st. After two rounds, the field is cut down to the top 30 for the final day at Augusta National home of the Masters on April 3rd.

It’s only the second time the tournament is being held and it’s a big deal because up until seven years ago women were not allowed to play there.

“It definitely brought tears to my eyes. I think for a female it’s the biggest stage we’ll compete on at the amateur level,” Smith said. “It’s kind of like that you made it feeling. Really just kind of surreal. I’m going to be nervous but I think I’ve played well with nerves in the past so I’m just excited and hope to make it a fun week and just be grateful to be there.”

The five-time Minnesota state champion for the Lakers is coming off previous success in her last national amateur event. In August, Smith finished in the top 16 of stroke play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur and advanced to the top 32 in match play.

It’s putting her on a path to chase a professional career in the near future.

“It’s just another level of me proving myself. I think the U.S. Am was one of those and now this,” Smith said. Y”ou just keep showing to yourself, you can make a career. Out of it. I feel really confident I can do that. I just love playing golf and hope to continue to do that on a higher level. I’m just enjoying my amateurism right now and play golf for fun. Not for a check yet.”

As a Husker, Smith became the first golfer in program history to win the Mary Fossum Award for best stroke average to par in the Big Ten setting a program record.

She returns to play for her final semester next week at the Trinity Forest Invite in Dallas.