MSUM Women’s Basketball Series Canceled for Second Consecutive Week

Won't Play Saint Cloud This Weekend

MOORHEAD, Minn. — For the second consecutive week Minnesota-State Moorhead women’s basketball won’t be playing on the weekend.

The Dragons two-game road series at St. Cloud State is cancelled due to COVID-19 testing protocols. Due to NSUC guidelines both games will not be made up.

MSUM’s last series against Duluth was also canceled.

The Dragons are 3 and 3 on the season and their next scheduled series against Minot state – -is expected to be played on February 5-6 at home.