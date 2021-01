N.D. HS Hoops: Kindred Tops Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

Vikings beat Warbirds 68-35

KINDRED, N.D. — Kindred boys basketball snapped a two-game losing streak Monday night by taking down Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, 68-35, at home.

The Vikings improved to 7-2 on the season with the win.

They’ll play rival, Central Cass, next on Thursday.