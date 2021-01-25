North Dakota Dept. of Human Services will temporarily take control of refugee resettlements

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum says the North Dakota Dept. of Human Services will temporarily administer the federally funded refugee resettlement program in North Dakota to preserve in-state control after Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota unexpectedly announced its closure.

“North Dakota has had decades of proven success at integrating refugees who are fully vetted by the U.S. State Department and have become responsible citizens and productive members of our state’s private sector workforce,” Burgum said.

“While we would prefer to have a third party administer the federally funded refugee program, the alternative, allowing the federal government to resettle refugees in North Dakota with far less state input or control, is not an acceptable option.”

“The Department of Human Services is prepared to administer the program to ensure that refugee resettlement in North Dakota continues in a thoughtful, orderly and responsible manner at no additional cost to North Dakota taxpayers.”

Burgum says North Dakota is left with three options.

Find another nonprofit organization to manage refugee resettlement as a replacement designee. No viable options have been identified at this time.

Decline to participate in administering the program, which would allow the U.S. State Department to resettle refugees in North Dakota with far less state input into where or how many refugees are settled.

Direct DHS to temporarily administer the program while evaluating what is in the state’s best interest for the program’s long-term future, which may or may not involve third-party administration.

Burgum says since LSSND announced last week that it would be closing its doors, the DHS has been working to review contracted services and determining how to sustain vital programs.