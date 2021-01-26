Breckenridge’s Christensen Finds New Home With Concordia

Christensen eligible for four years after leaving NDSU Program

MOORHEAD, Minn — After leaving the North Dakota State men’s basketball program in November to focus on his mental health, Breckenridge native, Noah Christensen has found a new home with the Concordia Cobbers.

With the Bison, he red-shirted and has all four years of eligibility left once joining the Cobbers for the 2021-22 season. Head coach Tyler Bormann previously coached in Breckenridge before his time in Moorhead.

Christensenis the all-time leading scorer at Breckenridge with 1,861 points averaging a double-double and helping the Cowboys to back to back state tournament appearances his junior — and senior year.

Christensen took to Twitter to make the announcement thanking his coaches, friends and teammates for helping him through the tough time And giving a special shout out to his new coach with the Cobbers for believing in him.

The last time Christensen played on Concordia’s floor he won a section title in 2018.