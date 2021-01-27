Concordia’s Ver Steeg Signs With RedHawks

Cobbers pitcher is third to sign with team

FARGO, N.D. — The RedHawks are adding another local pitcher to the staff for this season. F-M has signed Concordia’s Austin Ver Steeg becoming the third Cobber to do so.

With the Cobbers, Ver Steeg recorded a team-leading 2.14 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 143 innings pitched. He was an all-MIAC selection his junior and senior seasons.

Ver Steeg joins his college coach, Chris Coste, who is the interim manager of the RedHawks.