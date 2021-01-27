Scheel Continues Successful Season in Net for UND Hockey

Scheel has best goals against average in NCHC

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota hockey continues its reign over the NCHC winning five of the last six games to start the second half of the conference slate. That includes a home series sweep over Colorado College in the first time in front of home fans.

Much of the success in those victories comes from between the pipes in Adam Scheel. The nation’s best 11-2-1 record has earned the netminder the NCHC’s goalie of the week for the second time this season. In half of Scheel’s starts, the junior has allowed either zero or one goal along with the best goal against average and second best save percentage in the league.

Its exactly what Head Coach Brad Berry is looking for.

“That goes to his preparation. His habits leading up to the weekends. Being early here in the breakfast room everyday,” Berry said. “Getting ready for practice and post practice what he does, his routine is a big deal. It shows that he has the mental and physical focus moving forward. A lot has to do with the penalty killers obviously but obviously having a goaltender in net making those saves. Making some key saves and key times. Not only on pk but on five on five to bail us out. It’s a big deal.”

“A little personal success doesn’t go anywhere without team success. That’s what it comes from,” Scheel said. Our team prides itself on playing defensively. Being a defensively structured team and it just shows.”

The Fighting Hawks play the first two of eight against Omaha starting this weekend at Baxter Arena.