North Dakota House committee approves bill to eliminate seatbelt mandate for adults

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A committee in the North Dakota House has approved a bill that would remove the requirement to wear a seatbelt for anyone over 18.

State Rep. Karla Rose Hanson of Fargo says House Bill 1257 received a “do-pass” recommendation on a vote of 8-6 in the House Transportation Committee. Hanson voted against the bill.

Hanson said on social media that if the bill becomes law, it could result in more traffic deaths and the state will lose federal funding.

The lead sponsor is Republican State Rep. Jeff Magrum of Hazelton.