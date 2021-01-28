Tyler Bormann Era Underway for Concordia Men’s Basketball

Cobbers Open Season Wednesday Against St. John's

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It’s been a long wait for Concordia men’s basketball to make its return to the court and even longer for former Moorhead and Breckenridge head coach, Tyler Bormann, to make his debut with the Cobbers after being hired last April.

That all changes next week as a nine-game MIAC season tips off next Wednesday.. Bormann inherits a team at his alma mater that has won just 16 games over the last three seasons.

After seven years in the high school ranks, getting the chance to face conference opponents both home and away in year one is the biggest benefit of the transition.

“It’ll be really beneficial as a team for us to go through a whole cycle of the MIAC. That’s going to help us as coaches moving forward, but at the end of the day basketball boils down to doing a few things well and controlling those things you can control every night,” Bormann said. “I’m not too concerned about coaching the game at the college level compared to coaching at the high school level. For us right now, its about building our roster, building our program and really trying to navigate these uncertain times.”

The Cobbers will get tested right off the bat facing the two top teams in the conference from last season in St John’s and St. Thomas at home before going back to Collegeville for the first road match-up.

The season also ends with two home games against Hamline and St Mary’s. All games are played on Wednesdays and Saturdays through March 6th.