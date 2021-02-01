Fargo Cass Public Health moves vaccine location

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Cass Public Health will relocate its COVID-19 vaccine operation to the former Gordman’s building at 5100 14th Avenue South.

Vaccine is not yet available for the general public and only patients with a scheduled appointment with one of the vaccine providers will be allowed to enter.

FCPH continues to distribute vaccine for priority groups identified by the North Dakota Department of Health in Phase 1B of the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

Initial priority groups in Phase 1B include older individuals and those with underlying health conditions.