Good Energy Fuel of Sheyenne Boys Basketball’s Fire 13-1 Historic Start

Mustangs have won a school record 13 consecutive games

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sheyenne boys’ basketball has earned its way to the top of the EDC and the state. With their latest victory against rival West Fargo, the Mustangs are on a 13-game win streak not having recorded a loss since the first game of the year. That’s a school record.

The Mustangs have been getting it done on both ends of the floor leading the conference in scoring offense averaging 85 points per game and on defense allowing only 57 points per game.

Two seniors are leading the way. Forwards Jah’Heem Leake and Jacksen Moni are averaging double-doubles in points and rebounds.

One word has brought this team together to be successful.

“Feed off each other’s energy in the game. They make a bucket, you pick them up. Somebody do something bad, you pick them up still,” Leake said. “Let them know you’re there. There are our brothers. We have to pick each other up. Its just good energy.”

“I feel like I’ve communicated more, last year we had a lot of leaders on the team so I didn’t have to do it as much but these year since me and jah are seniors, its our to job to lead and feel obligated to do that,” Moni said.

“We’re just playing together. We have a lot of length and a lot of size. It proves the fact that we’ve been rebounding really well and we;re getting out in transition,” head coach Tom Kirchoffner said. “That’s what’s really sparking us right now but we also have to take care of business tomorrow night against Davies.”

It will be the second meeting with Davies this season as the Mustangs hit the second half of their schedule.. Last time both faced each other, Sheyenne took the win.