Langdon Area’s Romfo Commits to Bison Football

Won three state championships with the Cardinal

LANGDON, N.D. — Someone you”ll see suit up for the Bison next fall is Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich’s, Grant Romfo, who becomes the fourth Cardinal to go Division One,one of them his brother, Simon who committed to UND last week.

Romfo was part of Langdon’s 49-1 record over the last four seasons that included three consecutive 1A state championships. Simon was QB1 and Grant lined up behind him at running back rushing for four touchdowns in the title game against Lisbon last November..

Grant passed up offers from division two and NAIA schools to become a preferred walk-on.

Have a lot of success and I just love the coaches there. Getting to know them better. I’ve always dreamed of being a Bison,” Romfo said. “I just want to prove that I can play at that level and work my hardest. Just try to compete and get better every day. In high school, you don’t get to play a lot of games in the dome so to get to play there for the next 4-5 years is really special to me.”

Romfo says the coaching staff expects him to play at receiver or linebacker.