R.D. Offutt moves offices to Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – R.D. Offutt Company moves to Block 9 in Downtown Fargo.

The machinery manufacturer’s new location will be home to four hundred workers who used to be in four different locations in Fargo-Moorhead.

Right now, occupancy will be at 50 percent under the company’s Covid-19 protocols.

The building project broke ground in September 2018 and was a collaborative partnership between R.D. Offutt Company and Kilbourne Group.