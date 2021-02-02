LSS of Minnesota to manage senior companion service in North Dakota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota has taken over the Senior Companion Program in North Dakota, assuring that essential support through this service continues for older adults.

The change was a result of Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota’s recent closure due to financial problems.

The Senior Companion Program, funded by AmeriCorps Seniors, matches trained companion volunteers age 55 and older with other older adults to provide weekly visits and assist with errands, grocery shopping and transportation to appointments to help older adults remain in their homes.

North Dakota’s program will add 370 adults and 71 volunteers in 32 counties.

Four employees from the North Dakota program will be joining Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota to continue services in North Dakota.