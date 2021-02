Concordia Men’s Basketball Opening Game Postponed

Were set to play Johnnies at home

MOORHEAD, Minn — Concordia men’s basketball had its season opener at home against St John’s scheduled for tonight is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The game against the Johnnies was the first of nine in the MIAC’s shortened season.

The Cobbers last game played was February 22, 2020 after a 3-22 year.

Head coach Tyler Bormann’s debut must wait until Saturday against St Thomas.