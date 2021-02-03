MSUM Football Adds Local Flavor on Signing Day

Class of 2021 includes 29 players

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota State-Moorhead football welcomed 29 new players to the program on National Signing Day.

With no fall NSIC season and the 2020 class only having ten practices under their belt, it presents a unique opportunity for the Dragons to have two sets of recruits brand new to playing.

This year’s class is highlighted by West Fargo’s Carter Birrenkott, who was a star on both ends of the field for the Packers.. As both receiver and corner, Birrenkott was a two-time all-state and all-conference selection leading the team in touchdowns, yards per catch and interceptions.

Other local signees joining the Dragons are linebacker Jacob Brosius from Fargo North, receiver Ethan Entze from Davies, defensive lineman Abe Hestdalen from Sheyenne, Thomas Meyers from Moorhead — and Gavin Johnson and Connor Tidwell both from Breckenridge.

Oakes Gareet Meehl signs on at quarterback along with Northern Cass defensive back Kolby Vander Wal.

“Over the last ten years, the level of football has gone through the roof and continue to get better. You can see that with the amount of guys we signed today from the metro,” head coach Steve Laqua said. “They’ve been part of state championship teams. Played in state championship games. Been on successful sports teams that aren’t just in football. You look at it and go, that’s what you want out of this metro. You want to have players who love the game and love competing.

The Dragons announced an 11-game schedule in the fall starting off at Southwest Minnesota State on September 4th followed by the home opener against Winona State.