H.S. Girls Hockey Roundup: Davies, West Fargo United Earn Wins

Davies and West Fargo both win by scores of 4-2

FARGO, N.D. — It was a busy night of girls high school hockey in the metro.

Davies looked to stay undefeated on the season against Grand Forks and West Fargo United was hoping to avenge a seven-game losing streak.

The Eagles were able to score two third period goals and win 4-2.

Eight grader Reegan Bents put home two in the third for United in a 4-2 victory.