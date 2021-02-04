Hoeven to seek third term in Senate

FARGO (KVRR) – Sen. John Hoeven is running for reelection. Hoeven’s campaign office confirms that he plans to seek a third term in the Senate in 2022.

“The answer is yes, Senator Hoeven is planning to run for re-election” according to Hoeven campaign spokesman Don Larson.

Hoeven was first elected to the Senate in 2010, defeating Democrat Tracy Potter. He succeeded Democratic Sen. Byron Dorgan, who retired.

Hoeven is a member of the Senate Agriculture, Appropriations, Energy and Indian Affairs Committees.

Prior to the Senate, Hoeven was elected to three terms as North Dakota Governor and served from 2000-2010.

North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party Executive Director Michael Taylor says so far, no Democrats have announced plans to challenge Hoeven.