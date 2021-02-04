Waege Returning from Injury Healthy for Bison Football Spring Season

Defensive end Spencer Waege missed the summer & fall with broken foot

FARGO, N.D — When North Dakota State football takes the field this spring, a key part of their defensive from years past makes his return. After breaking his foot and missing the fall defensive end, Spencer Waege is back feeling at his best.

In two seasons as a starter, the junior has been an All-American and second on the team in tackles for loss, sacks and quarterback hurries.

In order to get back to previous form, Waege has changed cleat- and provided more support for his toe with different orthotics.

It also benefited to see the defensive line from a new perspective when on the sideline.

“This past fall leading up to the Central Arkansas game was a humbling kind of experience just to have to step back and be more of a coach than a player,” Waege said. “Derrek (Tuszka) he was a great leader for us and I watched how he went about his business and how he would always coach younger guys and still be able to perform. I definitely feel like its helped me quite a bit even from just this spring being able to help guys all across the d-line not just at d-end of coming in with a young guy and helping him get lined up if he forgets what he’s doing on a play.”

Waege will see time at both end and inside at tackle.