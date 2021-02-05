Hoeven wants Energy Secretary nominee to support ND commodities if confirmed

By: Amanda Rooker

WASHINGTON – The Senate will move forward with a vote on Energy Secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee approved her nomination in a 13-4 vote.

Senator John Hoeven, who sits on the committee, pressed Granholm to support North Dakota’s energy industry if confirmed.

“We’ve got to keep building our energy resources. And right now they’ve put a hold on it. And we’ve got to find a way to get them to change that position to overcome it,” Hoeven said.

When he was governor of North Dakota, Hoeven worked with Granholm when she served as the governor of Michigan.

Granholm’s nomination now awaits consideration by the full Senate.