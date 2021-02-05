Local Minnesota Whitecaps Players Reflect on NWHL Season

EGF's Haley Mack, Warroad's Lynn Astrup talk rookie season in NWHL

FARGO, N.D. — Over the last two weeks the NWHL has been playing out their season in Lake Placid, New York. It all came to an end one day before the national semifinals were scheduled to be broadcast nationally on Thursday. The 2019 league champion, Minnesota Whitecaps are one of those teams feeling the impact.

The Whitecaps had a 3-1 record and earned the two seed. No word on if the season will continue has been discussed. It leaves the Caps missing out on an Isobel Cup appearance, a place they’ve been the past three seasons.

East Grand Forks native, Haley Mack and Warroad native, Lynn Astrup were both rookies on the team. Despite the way it played out for them, what was accomplished goes far more than just on the ice..

“With covid and everything, were all just sleeping working out, working in our single rooms,” Astrup said. “To be able to just drive to the rink two nights a week and get an hour of practice in, that motivates you right there.”

“We all pretty much work full time jobs on top of playing hockey, Mack said. “It just shows you how much more woman can do and what were working towards growing the game. Its really cool to see all these women and their talents besides which just on the ice. A lot of the things, we’ve learned on the ice from being on a team has given us life lessons to be boss woman in the workforce.

Whether this season gets the chance to finish out or not, the results continue success for the future of the game and the organization.

“Great momentum. The team is really good. Were representing the state of hockey and Minnesota is a breathing ground for the best players,” Astrup said. When you make a women’s professional team in this state, you have to be really really good. The Minnesota Whitecaps show that every year and I hope every year from here on out we just get better and better. Adding new players and those who have paved the way for us have done a great job of instilling that state of hockey winning culture.

Mack made a case to win rookie of the year in the league. In four games played, she recorded three points, two goals and an assist. One goal was a game winner and the other shorthanded. Her impact on the ice also gave her a positive plus/minus of 2.

Both Mack and Astrup are back with the Whitecaps next season.