NDSU Basketball Programs Grab a Pair of Wins Over Oral Roberts

The Bison men stay unbeaten at home

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State Men’s Basketball stays unbeaten at home with a 61-54 win over Oral Roberts, improving their record to 11-8 on the season.

Sam Griesel had 13 points in the victory. Both sides right back it tomorrow in the two-game series.

Women’s recap courtesy of NDSU Athletics:

The Bison scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed, as the North Dakota State women’s basketball team beat Oral Roberts 70-49 Friday night at the Scheels Center.

NDSU improved to 13-4 overall and 8-3 in the Summit League, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 6-9 on the year and 4-3 in league play. The two teams entered the game in third and fourth place in the league standings. The Bison and Golden Eagles will face each other again on Saturday night, with tipoff set for 5 p.m. in the first game of a doubleheader with the NDSU men.

Emily Dietz had her 10th career double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, a game-high in both categories. She became the 31st player in school history, and fifth during the NCAA Division I era, with 800 career points and 500 career rebounds. It was the 30th time in her career she has led the Bison in rebounds in a game. Kadie Deaton had a season-high 15 points, while Ryan Cobbins and Michelle Gaislerova each had 11 points. Gaislerova became the 23rd player in school history with over 1,200 career points. Emily Behnke had six rebounds, while Cobbins added five. Heaven Hamling had a game-high three assists, with Cobbins and Gaislerova each adding a pair. Reneya Hopkins and Abby Schulte each had three steals and two blocks, a career-high in blocks for each. Tierney Coleman led the Golden Eagles with 11 points.

The Bison were 24-of-55 (43.6%) from the floor and 5-of-16 (31.3%) from 3-point range. Oral Roberts was 18-of-61 (29.5%) from the field and 2-of-6 from downtown. NDSU was 17-of-22 (77.3%) at the free throw line, while the Golden Eagles were 11-of-20 (55%). The victory snapped a 12-game losing streak against the Golden Eagles, while it was the largest margin of victory this year for NDSU. The 49 points by Oral Roberts were the fewest by a Bison opponent this season.

NDSU scored the first seven points of the game and led 15-4 with 4:02 left in the first quarter. Oral Roberts closed the first quarter on a 9-2 run, cutting the lead to 19-15. A layup by Dietz with 2:51 to play in the first half gave NDSU a double digit lead that would stand for the rest of the game. NDSU used a 13-4 run in the third quarter, making just two field goals in the stretch, to push the lead to 22.