MSUM Women Fall To Minot For The First Time Since 2014

A 3rd quarter surge wasn't enough for the Dragons to overcome a deficit against the Beavers, who hand MSUM their fourth loss on the season

MOORHEAD, MINN — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team dropped a 65-61 home contest to Minot State in action Saturday at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn.

MSUM fell to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North with the loss while Minot State improved to 3-7 overall and 3-5 in the league.

MSUM’s 12-game winning streak in the series with Minot State was snapped on Saturday. Prior to Saturday, the last Minot win was on Feb. 21, 2014. MSUM leads the all-time series 28-6.

MSUM had four players in double figures on Saturday, led by junior forward Peyton Boom’s 13 points. Senior guard Sarah Jacobson had 12 points and six rebounds while junior guard Natalie Steichen and sophomore guard Mariah McKeever each chipped in with 11 points. Junior center Nicole Brown had a game-high nine rebounds for MSUM.

MSUM shot 31.3 percent from the field for the game, hitting 21-of-67 field goals attempts. Minot State shot 35.5 percent (22-of-62) for the game The Dragons had a 48-41 edge in rebounds, including 13-6 on the offensive glass.

A day after shooting 10-of-14 (71.4 percent) in the fourth quarter, MSUM hit just 4-of-18 attempts (22.2 percent) in the fourth quarter on Saturday as the Beavers outscored the Dragons 20-12 in the final frame after the Dragons had led by as many as eight in the third quarter.

MSUM was down 34-27 at halftime but had a big-third quarter, outscoring the Beavers 22-11 in that frame to take a 49-45 lead into the final quarter. It was a balanced quarter for MSUM as Boom had six points, Jacobson five and Brown and Steichen four each.

Last year’s team also won its first three home conference games (Northern St., UM Crookston, Bemidji St.) before losing to Winona St. 65-63 in overtime on Jan. 3, 2020.

MSUM is scheduled to be on the road next weekend at the University of Mary.

Courtesy: MSUM Athletics