Horace Council Members Running For Own Seats In Recall Election

HORACE, N.D. — The two men at the center of a recall election in Horace, North Dakota are both running to keep their seats.

David Fenelon and Bryan Schmidt were re-elected in June to the Horace Council.

But a five-member citizens committee upset over rising special assessments in the fast-growing town gathered enough signatures for the recall election which will be held March 9th.

In a statement, Schmidt says they are ready to “partner with residents to continue improving services and provide new opportunities while managing city growth in 2021 and beyond”.

They will face challengers Naomi Burkland, Jeffrey Trudeau and Zachariah Lee.