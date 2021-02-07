ND Softball All-Star Games Set For June

The North Dakota Dakota High School Softball games have been schedule for June 7th and 8th in Bismarck and Casselton, respectively

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The North Dakota High School Softball All-Star games will return this summer for their fifth iteration after COVID-19 canceled them last year. They will be a double header and a skills competition on June 7th at Starion Bank Field in Bismarck followed by one more game the next day at Kost Field in Casselton. About fifteen kids from both class A. and B. are expected to be on the teams. Those selections come from coaches across the state nominating their top seniors and then all together, they pick from that list who plays.