Another vehicle stolen with child inside

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Another vehicle has been stolen in the Twin Cities with a child inside. This time it happened at a Walgreens store in St. Paul on Sunday evening.

Police say the woman who owns the car left the vehicle idling with a 6-year-old girl inside while she shopped. Officers found the car abandoned a couple blocks away and the girl was unharmed.

In a similar incident a day earlier, a car was stolen in north Minneapolis with a 1-year-old boy inside. Hours later, a woman spotted the idling SUV with the child inside in a Brooklyn Center church parking lot.

The boy was not hurt.