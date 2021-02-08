Former Bison Assistant, Player Named Head Coach at Montana State

Brent Vigen named head coach of Bobcats

BOZEMAN, Mon. — Montana State has picked former North Dakota State assistant coach and player, Brent Vigen, as their new head football coach.

Since 2017, Vigen was Wyoming’s offensive coordinator, associate head coach and quarterbacks coach.

Before joining Craig Bohl’s staff in 2014, the Buxton native, was on his staff as O.C. with the Bison as part of three national championship teams from 2009-2013.

Vigen played tight end for the Herd and went to three division two playoffs from 1994-97 before beginning his coaching career as a grad assistant.

He’s coached NFL players Josh Allen and Carson Wentz.