Number of speeders who exceed 100 mph doubled in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol says there was “an alarming increase” in the number of drivers going 100 mph or more in 2020.

Last year, state troopers wrote 1,068 citations to drivers traveling more than 100 mph. That compares to 533 in citations in 2019, a 100% increase.

The top speed was 153 mph for a citation written in October of 2020.

Preliminary reports show 120 motorists died in speed-related crashes in 2020, the most since 2008, when 125 people were killed. The 397 traffic fatalities in 2020 was the highest number in five years.

The Minnesota State Patrol says $1 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be used as part of a statewide crackdown on speeding.

The campaign will include the State Patrol, police and sheriff’s departments around the state.