Report: Vikings to promote Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator

Replaces his dad, Gary, who retired this offseason

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly selected their next offensive coordinator, and they didn’t have to go very far to find him.

According to Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, the Vikings will promote Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator. He’ll replace his father, Gary Kubiak, who recently retired after spending the last two seasons with the Vikings. Gary Kubiak came on as an offensive advisor and assistant head coach to Mike Zimmer two years ago.

Last season, he was the offensive coordinator after Kevin Stefanski left to become the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. He was named the NFL’s Coach of the Year after leading the Browns to the playoffs.

With Gary Kubiak in charge this past season, the Vikings had the No. 4 total offense in the NFL. Kirk Cousins passed for 4,265 yards, and a career-high 35 touchdowns. Dalvin Cook finished second in the NFL in rushing, and led the NFL in yards from scrimmage. Justin Jefferson broke rookie receiving records for catches (88) and yards (1,400), and was selected to the Pro Bowl with Cook.

Klint Kubiak has been with the Vikings since 2013, and spent his first three seasons as a quality control/assistant wide receivers coach. He spent the last two seasons as Minnesota’s quarterbacks coach, and the closest ear on the offense to Cousins.

Kubiak will technically be the team’s six new offensive coordinator in six seasons, but he will be a familiar voice in Cousins’ ear in 2021. Zimmer has preached in recent years his desire to keep continuity and consistency with offensive personnel, so while the team interviewed multiple candidates for offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak had the inside track from the start.

The Vikings have not made the announcement official.