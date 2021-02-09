Lamoureux Twins Announce Retirement

Grand Forks native gave Team USA gold medal in 2018 Olympics

Grand Forks natives and USA Hockey legends, Monique and Jocelyn Lamoureux, have officially announced their retirement capping off 14-year careers of international competition.

The sister duo played a key role in delivering the U.S. its first gold medal since 1998 at the 2018 Peyongchang Olympics. Monique scored the game-tying goal while Jocelyn put home the game winner in a shootout against Canada.

With both of them donning the red white and blue, the United States also won two silvers in 2010 and 2014 and six world championships.

Together they combined for 125 goals, 156 assists and 281 points in 272 career games.

“To know that we’ve always had the support of the grand forks community and family and friends. Jocelyn helps out with the girls U-15 team right now and one of the girls on the team, her dad actually coached us when we were in bantams,” Monigue said. “We always say he was one of our favorite coaches growing up. To see different moments like that come full circle in the last year or so you think of the people who’ve had an impact on your life and now you hopefully have an impact on their lives in a similar fashion.”

Both wrote an autobiography “Dare 2 Make History” coming out in two weeks and Monique is having another boy in a month.