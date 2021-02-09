Running Back Group Key Part of NDSU Football’s Depth for Spring Season

As many as five backs could see reps in the eight games

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football has been going through a lot of change on the offensive side of the ball. Dan Larsen moved over to the offensive line from the running backs and Joe Beschroner came in this spring to fill that void. Any differences have shown very little effect..

The offensive backfield is still loaded despite losing 1,000 yard rushers in Ty Brooks and Adam Cofield.

The Bison are returning three backs from last season including Kobe Johnson, who was one of four to run for over 600 yards. The last two seasons combined, the group has averaged over 287 yards per game.

However, having to play 18 games in a calendar year their looks are going to be dialed back a bit.

“You gotta keep those guys healthy and be smart. You do have a good amount of skill from a good amount of kids in that group whether it be Seth (Wilson) or Kobe (Johnson) or Jalen (Bussey) or Dom (Gonnella) or DJ (Stewart) or what have you,” offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl said. “It’s not going to be 35 carries one game or 35 carries the next game, we have to spread it out and be smart with that group.”

“The whole group has really been explosive. I mean you can throw anyone of them in there and they’ll make a big play,” offensive lineman Zach Kubas said. “Seth is the veteran of that room and he’s really helped those young guys learn because they are really young group but Seth’s really taught them. Helped them come along and coach B has done a really nice job with them.”

Roehl is expecting 18-22 carries a game from his backs this spring and says both Wilson and Johnson are ready enough to take that on.