Fargo’s North Broadway Bridge closed indefinitely

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – The North Broadway Bridge that links Fargo with rural Clay County has been closed Indefinitely after routine inspection found a tilt to one of its piers.

City Engineer Jeremy Gorden said soil from the river embankment pushed onto the north pier and caused it to lean. “While it’s not tipping to the point where it’s going to fall over tomorrow, there’s enough pressure on the pier we are not comfortable having people on the bridge,” he said.

Gorden said there are three options: replace the pier at a cost of $2 million, replace the entire bridge, which would cost an estimated $4 million, or demolish and not replace the bridge at a much lower cost. Before any decision is made, public input will be sought.

Traffic will be detoured to the County Road 20 Bridge along 40th Ave. north, about a half-mile northwest of the North Broadway Bridge.