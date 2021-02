Minnesota H.S. Roundup: Moorhead Hockey, Mahnomen-Waubun Basketball Win

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead boys hockey finally got their first win at home and it came against rival, Roseau, 5-4.

The Spuds came from two goals down in the third to win in overtime.

Mahnomen-Waubun girls basketball improved to 7-2 on the season with a 62-43 win over Park Christian on the road.