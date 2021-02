Lancers Score Three Unanswered Goals to Top Force

FARGO, N.D. — Two first period goals from Cody Monds and Trevor Griebel were not enough as the Fargo Force fell to the Omaha Lancers at Scheels Arena Friday night.

The Lancers scored three unanswered goals over the final two periods to hand the Force their tenth lose.

Both sides back at it on Saturday with a 6 p.m. puck drop.