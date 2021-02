Twin Peaks to open location in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – A restaurant that’s popular with NDSU Bison football fans in Frisco, Texas is moving into Fargo later this year.

Twin Peaks will be located at 1515 42nd St. South. An opening date is expected in the fall.

The company says in the months ahead, Twin Peaks plans to hire up to 150 employees for the Fargo location.

Twin Peaks has 80 locations in 24 states.