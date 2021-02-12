UND Hockey Wins First of Four on Home Ice

Shutout Denver 3-0

GRAND FORKS, N.D — (UND Athletics) Host North Dakota began a stretch in which it will play five of its final six regular season games at home with a 3-0 blanking of Denver Friday evening at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The No. 1/2 Fighting Hawks got a pair of goals from Shane Pinto following up a Jasper Weatherby tally in the win while Adam Scheel stopped 24 shots to earn his fourth shutout of the season.

Weatherby converted a neutral-zone turnover into a North Dakota lead at 18:07 of the first. It marked his third consecutive game with a goal as UND took a 1-0 advantage.

In the second, Shane Pinto added a power play goal for a two-goal cushion and he later iced it with an empty-netter

Adam Scheel sparkled in net, stopping all 24 shots in improving to 13-3-1 on the season.

The teams conclude their regular season series Saturday evening with a 6:07 p.m. puck drop on MidcoSN and the Home of Economy Fighting Hawks Sports Radio Network.

NOTES

*Both Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State lost Friday to push North Dakota out to a two-point lead in the NCHC standings over UMD and four points clear of SCSU with North Dakota still having a game in hand over both schools.

*UND is 21-1-0 at home the past two seasons and has won 23 of its last 24 home games, dating back to 2018-19.

*Pinto now has five consecutive multi-point games.

*Weatherby has a goal in three straight games.