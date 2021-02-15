Davies High School hosts ‘1 Million Meters for Mara Olson’

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Students and staff at a local high school are showing their support for a student battling cancer.

Fargo Davies High School students held a 12 hour marathon event to show their support for Junior student Mara Olson.

“Today’s fundraising event is called One Million Meters for Mara. Mara Olson, she was diagnosed with Leukemia in October and so as a cross country team we decided to come up with a way that we could raise funds for her and her family,” Davies HS Head Cross Country Coach Jason Edwards said.

The one million meters are a combination of laps from multiple people wishing Mara a successful recovery.

“It’s just however much or however little that you want to do. We’re just encouraging people to get out here and support Mara and bring awareness to the cause and I think that’s really cool about it because you can walk as little or as much or you can run a marathon if you want,” Davies HS Cross Country Captain Mckenna Lovehaug said.

Marathoners were encouraged to contribute monetary donations in support.

“Right now they’re taking free will donations that will go directly to my family and to Mara’s fight against cancer for medical bills. So it’ll help a ton with the financial peace and just showing support,” Mara Olson’s sister Abby Olson said.

It means a whole lot to Mara.

“She’s very happy it brings a lot of joy knowing that everybody cares so deeply about her,” said Olson.

After four month in the hospital it’s taken a toll on Mara, but her sister says she’s a fighter.

“She definitely has her hard days but she has a really positive outlook on it and we just found out this morning that she will be going home so that’s really exciting and it’s a good step forward getting back home, recovering and being able to move forward with her medical treatment,” Olson said.

With Mara still awaiting to make her way home and see her friends and family she remains appreciative of all the support has been receiving.

“We can’t say thank you enough to everything that everybody is doing that’s really helping out the family. Whether it’s just coming and walking today, a financial donation even just a note in the mail, it doesn’t go unnoticed and she’d really just say thank you,” Olson said.

For more information on how you can contribute to Mara’s fundraiser contact Jason Edwards at edwardj@fargoschool.org or donate via Venmo and search 1 Million meters for Mara.