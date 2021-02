Moorhead’s Kunka Wins High School Play of the Week

Spuds Goalie took home 82 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week goes to Moorhead Boys Hockey and Will Kunka.

Kunka took home a commanding 82 percent of the votes. Kunka made a crafty glove side to spark a comeback that lead the Spuds to victory over Roseau.

Congrats to Kunka and the Spuds for taking home the win.