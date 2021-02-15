NDSU Volleyball Wins Fourth in a Row

Bison top Oral Roberts in five sets on back-to-back days

FARGO, N.D. — (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State volleyball team won a five-set match over Oral Roberts for the second day in a row, taking Monday’s showdown by set scores of 27-25, 14-25, 20-25, 26-24, and 15-11.

NDSU improved to 6-2 on the season and 4-2 in Summit League play.

NDSU freshman outside hitter Ali Hinze racked up 19 kills, nine digs and four aces to pace the Bison. Senior Bella Lien tallied eight blocks for NDSU, and senior Allie Mauch matched her career-best with seven blocks.

After splitting the first two sets, the Golden Eagles held off the Bison to win the third, 25-20, and take a 2-1 lead.

ORU led 18-15 in the fourth set when NDSU stormed back with a 6-1 run – featuring back-to-back aces by freshman Alex Lyle – to take a 21-19 lead. At 24-24, Syra Tanchin knocked two kills off the ORU block to win the set for the Bison.

The Golden Eagles scored the first point of the fifth set, but the Bison rattled off three straight points and led the rest of the way.

The match was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, but was delayed until 5 p.m. due to partial power outages across the NDSU campus, including the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

The Bison travel to Vermillion, S.D., to take on the South Dakota Coyotes on Sunday, Feb. 21, and Monday, Feb. 22.