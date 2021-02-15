Wally’s Roadhouse Shooting Lands Two Men Behind Bars

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Two men are arrested for a weekend shooting incident at Wally’s Roadhouse and Gentleman’s Club near Devils Lake.

Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says one man was shot in the leg when “multiple rounds” were fired into the club early Saturday.

A Devils Lake police officer took the pair into custody within minutes as the suspects drove off.

They are being held on $500,000 bonds and await charges.

The shooter is likely to face an attempted murder charge and the second suspect could be charged as an accomplice.