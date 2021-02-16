North Dakota House puts brakes on 80 mph speed limit bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – North Dakota lawmakers put the brakes on a bill to raise the speed limit on Interstate highways to 80 miles an hour.

The bill says the speed limit would be raised if and when the North Dakota Dept. of Transportation determines the interstates can support that speed.

Another section of the bill would have set a minimum speed of 40 mph on those highways.

Minot Republican Rep. Dan Ruby said the DOT has been receptive to the idea of a higher speed limit on Interstate highways.