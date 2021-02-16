Summit League Leaders Clash as NDSU Men’s Basketball Gets Ready for South Dakota State

Bison lost their match-up with the jackrabbits earlier this year

FARGO, N.D — With some help from the neighbors up in Grand Forks, North Dakota State men’s basketball is now tied for the Summit League lead after South Dakota was swept by North Dakota during the bye week. This next series it just so happens the Bison face the team they’re tied with in South Dakota State.

The last time both sides played at the SHAC, NDSU came out on the winning end without SDSU having their leading scorer. The Jackrabbits had their revenge earlier this year winning by two at the Dakota Showcase in December handing NDSU their fifth consecutive loss.

Since then its been quite the turnaround rattling off 11 wins in 15 games and head coach Dave Richman has seen the change.

“We’ve come along ways and like you’d expect. There’s a lot of guys in different roles,” Richman said. “Freshman playing for the first time. You can throw the tape in and I have from the last one against South Dakota State. You can see the growth and its exciting but you also know too, they’ve got better as well. We need to continue to get better. There are certainly some things we can learn from that game. There’s been different guys in and out and that’s what it’s important to focus on us.

It’ll be the final home series for the Bison at the SHAC with senior day on Saturday.