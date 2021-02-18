Cass County Vector Control hosts public hearings about its mosquito management

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Cass County Vector Control is informing the public about its mosquito management operations.

Program director Ben Prather’s in-depth presentation at Fargo City Hall on Thursday is one of multiple public meetings being held in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead.

The public hearings come following an incident last summer where thousands of monarch butterflies died after aerial spraying took place in Fargo-Moorhead to control mosquitoes.

Four separate investigations found that Cass County Vector Control did not commit any violations.

“We had ag departments in North Dakota and Minnesota and pollution control and environmental quality in these two separate states that looked into this, and they’re comfortable with the labeling and the specificity of the types of products that are being used in mosquito control,” said Prather.

The public is encouraged to attend the hearings to learn and ask questions about vector control in the Red River Valley.

The next meeting in Fargo is scheduled on March 3rd at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Commission Chambers.