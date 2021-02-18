NDSU Women’s Basketball Closes Regular Season With Tough Stretch

Faces ranked South Dakota State and defending Summit League champions South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — The final four games of Summit League play will be no easy task for North Dakota State women’s basketball. What makes it so challenging? How about playing the last two league champions, South Dakota and nationally ranked South Dakota State.

To add even more fuel to the fire, the Bison sit behind both teams in the conference standings. The jackrabbits are riding a 14 game win streak and have not dropped a game in league play.However, those powerhouse programs are not feared by NDSU who is riding the high of their best start in division one history.

As the match-ups near, the focus is all about where they can find the upper hand.

“There’s a lot of advantages we have that they probably don’t especially with our scoring around the perimeter,” guard Heaven Hamling said. “They have a lot of big players in the post who do a lot of their scoring so I think if we focus in on that and do what we can, we’ll be sitting in a good position.”

They’re both big teams,” forward Emily Dietz said. “When you play these Midwest schools, they have some length, some height and have some big girls on those team so just making sure were aware of that going into practice has been big for us but also continuing to have our confidence when we step into these games.”

“There’s no denying that going into the weekend here, the next two, its going to tell us all we need to know and where we need to get better,” head coach Jory Collins said. “Our players know that and they’re excited to go out and see what that is.”

The Bison have won their last three and if it becomes four could see the first against a ranked opponent all-time.