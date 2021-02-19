South Dakota State Hits Late Three to Top NDSU Men’s Basketball

Bison lost 68-67

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) South Dakota State’s Charlie Easley made a three-pointer with 17.6 seconds left to give the Jackrabbits a 68-67 win over the North Dakota State men’s basketball team on Friday night. NDSU fell to 9-4 in Summit League play, while SDSU improved to 7-2.

Junior Sam Griesel led the Bison with 17 points, and Tyree Eady and Rocky Kreuser both added 13 for NDSU. NDSU shot 50 percent for the game compared to 46 percent for SDSU, but the Jackrabbits drained 13-of-25 (52 percent) from beyond the arc.

The Bison led 65-60 following a three-pointer by freshman Grant Nelson with 2:01 remaining. SDSU tied the game at 65-65 on a three-pointer by Baylor Scheierman with 1:00 on the clock.

Kreuser gave the Bison a 67-65 advantage on a tough bucket in traffic with 39 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Easley drained a three from the right wing to put SDSU up one with 17.6 seconds remaining.

The Bison called a timeout, but were unable to get a shot off on the final possession.

The two teams play again Saturday night in Fargo, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. following the women’s game between the Bison and Jackrabbits.