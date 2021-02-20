Bison Women Fall To SDSU On Senior Day

The Jackrabbits defeated North Dakota State 69-60 in front of a packed crowd on Saturday evening

FARGO, N.D. – The 23rd-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits pulled away in the fourth quarter Saturday night, as the Jackrabbits beat North Dakota State 69-60 at the Scheels Center. The game was played before a crowd of 1,955, the largest for an NDSU women’s basketball game since 2016.

NDSU dropped to 14-6 overall and 9-5 in Summit League play, while the Jackrabbits improved to 19-2 overall and 12-0 in league play. The victory claimed at least a share of the Summit League title and the number one seed in the Summit League Tournament for the Jackrabbits. NDSU returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 27 at South Dakota. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. in Vermillion.

Ryan Cobbins led the Bison with 16 points and six rebounds, as Cobbins went over 500 points for her career. Emily Dietz had her 40th career game in double figures, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds. Kadie Deaton added 11 points, while Michelle Gaislerova had eight points in her final game at the Scheels Center. Heaven Hamling added five assists for the Bison. Tylee Irwin led the Jackrabbits with a game-high 31 points.

NDSU was 20-of-48 (41.7%) from the floor and 7-of-18 (38.9%) from beyond the arc. SDSU was 23-of-48 (47.9%) from the field and 7-of-19 (36.8%) from downtown. The Jackrabbits were 16-of-27 (59.3%) at the free throw line, while NDSU was 13-of-18 (72.2%). The Bison had a 12-1 advantage in second chance points, while SDSU capitalized on 18 NDSU turnovers with a 24-10 advantage in points off turnovers.

The game was tied 13-13 after the first quarter before SDSU took a 30-24 lead at the half on a shot at the buzzer. The Bison cut the lead to 48-43 going into the fourth quarter. The lead was cut to 57-54 on a free throw by Reneya Hopkins with 4:08 to play, but the Bison couldn’t get any closer.

