NDSU Men Edge Jackrabbits On Senior Day

The Bison defeated SDSU in a Saturday night affair that became close towards the end

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota State Men’s Basketball team beat South Dakota State, 84-82, on Saturday evening. The Bison honored senior Tyler Witz before the game.

NDSU closes out the Summit League regular season on Feb. 26-27 at South Dakota.