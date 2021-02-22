Klobuchar set to lead hearing on Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar will help lead a Senate hearing on the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 on Tuesday.

The meeting will be a joint hearing with the Rules and Homeland Security committees. The acting chief and former chief of the U.S. Capitol Police and former House and Senate Sergeant at Arms are expected to testify.

Klobuchar adds we all know of the horrors that happened last month, but it’s important to figure out how to prevent something like this from every happening again.

“It is about, number one, why did it take so long to deploy the National Guard and how can we make sure that it doesn’t happen again? Number two, intelligence sharing. There was some information out there. We’re also going to have a second hearing with the FBI, Department of Defense and Homeland Security,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar says it’s her priority to set a constructive tone during the hearing.